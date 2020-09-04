1/1
Jack L. Daly Sr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack L. Daly, Sr., 78, of Oil City, died at 7:31 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a lengthy illness.

He was born on April 14, 1942 to the late Charles and Florence (Renninger) Daly.

Mr. Daly enlisted and served in the U.S. Army from October 28, 1960 until being honorably discharged on April 20, 1961.

Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, family gatherings, and cookouts.

He was employed for many years at Windy Hill Dairy Farm in Cherrytree Township.

Jack was married to Mary Maxine (Glass), and she preceded him in death on February 4, 1998.

Surviving are six children: Cindy Edwards of Lincolnville, Jack Daly Jr. of Cochranton, Michael Daly of Oil City, Pamela Daly of Union City, Brenda Edwards and her husband Grant of Meadville, and Lenda Slater and her husband Thomas of Girard; ten grandchildren: Ashley, Kelsey and her boyfriend Larry, Alex, Samantha, Lance, Lisa, Dawn, Jeremy, Cody and his girlfriend Kayla, and Devin; and seven great-grandchildren: Heidi, Hailey, Dakota, Brooklyn, JoJo, Ashley, and Emma.

Jack is also survived by four brothers: Harold "Hank" Daly, Larry Daly, and Ken Daly, all of Oil City, and Albert Daly of Cherrytree; three sisters: Shirley Daly of Meadville, and Betty Oaks and Ettabelle Daly, both of Oil City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Jean Bish and Clara Sprohar.

A visitation for friends and family will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257, in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Saturday at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Rockland Cemetery in Kennerdell.

To express online condolences to the Daly family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Hile-Best Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hile-Best Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hile-Best Funeral Home
2781 State Rte 257
Seneca, PA 16346
(814) 678-3355
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hile-Best Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved