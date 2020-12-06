1/2
Jack L. Elliott
1933 - 2020
Jack L. Elliott, age 86, of Harborcreek, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was born in Washington, Pa. on December 24, 1933, son of the late Lemuel and Elizabeth Spicer Elliott.

Jack first worked for General Electric for 25 years, and then was the Building Supervisor for Cider Mill Apartments, and Highpoint Towers prior to his retirement from NDC Management Co. Following that, he worked for Victory Security until 2018. Jack was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, a Volunteer Fireman and EMT at Findley Lake Fire Department, and was a soldier with the Erie Salvation Army. He enjoyed going to camp and hunting and fishing with his boys.

Jack is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Carpenter Lunger Elliott. They were married at the Lawrence Park United Methodist Church on September 23, 1978. He is further survived by his children, Donald Elliott (Tammy), David Elliott (Carla), Debbie Brule (Mike), Carol DiBacco (John), Tammy Shaffer (Russell), Denise Marie Lunger, and Dennis Lunger Jr. (Elizabeth); one sister, Betty Lou Zubenko; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Dale and Daniel Elliott; one sister, Kathy Capo; one brother, Thomas Tullis; one granddaughter, Bonnie Ann Godfrey; and one great-grandson, Nathaniel Dowdell.

Due to Covid-19, immediate family will be invited to a private memorial service with face masks required. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jack's wife through the funeral home or to the Findley Lake Volunteer Fire Department in honor of Jack, 10372 Main Street, Findley Lake, NY 14736.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
