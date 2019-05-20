Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Jack Marcus Obituary
Jack Marcus of Erie, Pa. passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Beloved son of the late Paul and Evelyn Marcus. Loving brother of Donna (Barry) Davidson and Adrienne (Larry) Savitz. Adoring uncle of Shana (Michael) Paige, Dr. Pamela (Andy) Parker and Jessica Savitz. Jack will be missed by his many friends.

Services at Ralph Schugar Chapel, Inc., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside (Pittsburgh) on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 12 Noon. Visitation one hour prior to services, (11 a.m. - 12 Noon). Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery, Shaler Township. Contributions may be made to Temple Anshe Hesed, 5401 Old Zuck Road, Millcreek Township, PA 16506. Www.schugar.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 20, 2019
