Jack Raymond Comeau was born and raised in Erie, Pa. He was the son of the late Floyd and Doris Comeau. Jack lived a full and happy life until his passing on November 16, 2019 at age 90.
Always known as a hard-working man, Jack started out in life as a paperboy in the Amherst neighborhood of Erie, and managed to find time to milk cows at a nearby farm as well. As a teenager, Jack worked at Kallenbach Florists where he developed his talent for creating beautiful floral arrangements. But, everyone knew that his "special" interest in working there was actually because of a pretty girl named Evelyn (Evie), his high school sweetheart, who worked along with him. Jack and Evie were married the first of July in 1949, and they spent the next 67 loving years together until Evie's passing.
After serving in the Coast Guard Reserve, Jack and Evie established Comeau Landscaping—a business that kept them both busy for the next 45 plus years. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing Jack knew that the dirtier his hands and boots were, the more alive he felt. He was passionate about being outside, planting and making things beautiful for his customers—many of whom became his close friends. When Jack came home from working all day, Evie would have a cool drink in hand for him and dinner ready. During his later years he attempted to retire several times, but decided that it wasn't for him. So, he went back to work until "semi-retiring" at the age of 85. Even then, he still loved being outdoors in the sunshine and fresh air, caring for his yard and always having his red-haired dachshund "Lucy" by his side. When Jack was able, he enjoyed meeting up with his friends and reading the morning newspaper at Brew Ha Ha. Everyone knew he liked his coffee extra hot, and his doughnuts fresh (although he did switch to bagels).
Jack was a kind, generous man that gave back to his community as a long-time member, and served a year as president, of his local Kiwanis Club. As a young man, his sense of adventure took him on motorcycle travels to the South West. In his later years he enjoyed traveling to Florida, Las Vegas, New Zealand and the dunes of the California Desert. Some of his unique passions were for custom cars, NASCAR, his love for playing the guitar, listening to old time country western music. He never complained much, unless it was about politics and taxes.
As a family man, Jack spent much time with his two children that he and Evie raised at their home in Millcreek Township. He also spent as much time as he could with his two granddaughters who he loved dearly. It was always a great moment when he could share time together with his family and reminisce about the good old days over a game of cards with his grandchildren. He always loved to tell you how a penny could get you bag of candy, if you could earn it, and to always remember to "put the money in the bank." He always liked the saying, "While alive, he lived". Jack truly lived and he made every day and every moment count.
Jack is survived by a family who loved and cherished him: His daughter Darcie Marzec, (Timothy), and his son Tracy Comeau (Tracy). He is also survived by his granddaughters Vanessa Esquibel, (Alex), Yvonne White (Stephen), and two great-grandchildren, Micah and Quincy "Jack" White. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many good friends.
Jack truly touched all those that had the privilege of knowing and loving him. We all mourn the loss of such a kindhearted, generous and devoted man. The family would like to thank the UPMC Hamot Hospital 8th floor doctor and the nurses who took special care of Jack to his peaceful end. As per Dad's/Grampa's request, there will not be a service. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 20, 2019