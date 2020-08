Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jack's life story with friends and family

Share Jack's life story with friends and family

Jack T. Lowers, age 95, of Greene Township, passed away at UPMC Hamot on August 1st, 2020. Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting the family with arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store