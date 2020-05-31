Jack Tracy Briggs was born September 29, 1931 and died May 21, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Tracy C. Briggs and Ella Mae Dorman Briggs, his first wife Ruth E. Dean Briggs and his grandson Tracy.
He is survived by his wife Nancy E. Alcorn Briggs. He is also survived by his three children Jack K. Briggs and his wife Connie, David T. Briggs, and Cheryl L. Briggs-Vojtko, Girard, Pa., a sister Jane Carol Briggs Fuller and her husband Richard of North Ridgeville, Ohio, seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Nancy's children Michele E. Mineo, Aurora, Colo., David M. Mineo, Berthoud, Colo., and Tricia A. Mineo, Denver, Colo., three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, all of the Denver, Colo. area.
He was retired from Hall's Motor Transit Company, Erie, Pa., Gates Rubber, Denver, Colo., and Enterprise Car Rental, Denver, Colo. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), Erie, Pa., the Fort Le Boeuf Historical Society and the First Presbyterian Church, Waterford, Pa.
In retirement, Jack and Nancy returned to their hometown of Waterford, Pa. each spring to spend time with their family and friends as well as manage the family antiques shop.
Memorials may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church, 112 W. 3rd Street, Waterford, PA 16441. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
As the sun sets on a life well lived, we will always remember the light it left behind.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
He was preceded in death by his parents Tracy C. Briggs and Ella Mae Dorman Briggs, his first wife Ruth E. Dean Briggs and his grandson Tracy.
He is survived by his wife Nancy E. Alcorn Briggs. He is also survived by his three children Jack K. Briggs and his wife Connie, David T. Briggs, and Cheryl L. Briggs-Vojtko, Girard, Pa., a sister Jane Carol Briggs Fuller and her husband Richard of North Ridgeville, Ohio, seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Nancy's children Michele E. Mineo, Aurora, Colo., David M. Mineo, Berthoud, Colo., and Tricia A. Mineo, Denver, Colo., three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, all of the Denver, Colo. area.
He was retired from Hall's Motor Transit Company, Erie, Pa., Gates Rubber, Denver, Colo., and Enterprise Car Rental, Denver, Colo. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), Erie, Pa., the Fort Le Boeuf Historical Society and the First Presbyterian Church, Waterford, Pa.
In retirement, Jack and Nancy returned to their hometown of Waterford, Pa. each spring to spend time with their family and friends as well as manage the family antiques shop.
Memorials may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church, 112 W. 3rd Street, Waterford, PA 16441. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
As the sun sets on a life well lived, we will always remember the light it left behind.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.