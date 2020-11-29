Jackie Edward Edinger, Sr., greatest son, father, brother, grandfather and friend any person could ever have, born February 26, 1955, sadly passed away on November 25, 2020.
Jackie devoted his life to all people who crossed his path. If you knew Jackie, you would know his love was unconditional no matter the situation. He would solve the problem. He was an angel on earth, now in heaven. He will be forever loved, forever missed.
Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.