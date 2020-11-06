Jacob Edward Faul (nicknamed Frank), 32, of Erie, Pa., died unexpectedly on October 31, 2020. He was born on November 26, 1987 on the same day as his mother's 24th birthday.
He was the son of Larry Faul and Vicki (Burt) Renwick.
He was the second of four children, raised in Sheffield, Pa. and graduated from Sheffield High School in 2006.
After high school he worked for Hornburg Drilling as a rig hand for two years then in 2008 he went to work with his father doing both commercial and residential construction and continued that work until the time of his death. In 2016, he moved to Erie with his father to remodel and renovate beach houses and apartments.
Always a kind man with a huge heart, Jacob had the knack of easily making new friends wherever he went. Everyone he met instantly liked him because of his friendly nature, his honesty, and his openness. Never one to sit at home, he was always looking to go to town to meet people and to live life. He was always respectful and polite and was willing to help others even at his own expense.
He was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan and attended a Cowboys game in Texas stadium with his father, brother Ryan, and uncle Bob where he got to meet the Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and attend the game on the day Emitt Smith broke the all time rushing record. In another instance, while on a cruise, he met and shared drinks with the captain of the Carnival Cruise Ship. He enjoyed spending time with friends and loved collecting ball caps and sneakers
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his older brother Larry Faul Jr. and wife Morgan of Sheffield, his younger brother Ryan Faul (Meghan Byrne) of Baltimore, Md., and younger sister Rachel Greene and husband Devin, Erie, Pa. and two step siblings, Brad (Brittany) Renwick and Allison (Aaron) Kitchell and family. He is further survived by nephew and niece Landen Faul and Ella Faul, grandparents Kelly and Barb Faul of Sheffield and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Genevieve Silvis and Donald Burch and Uncle Kelly Faul.
Jacob's family will receive family and friends at the Borden Funeral Home of Sheffield on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Private family services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 with burial taking place at the Sheffield Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Jacob's memory can be made to the Erie City Mission, P.O. Box 407, Erie, PA 16512.
