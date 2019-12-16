Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Greenfield Baptist Church
9028 Williams Road
North East, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Greenfield Baptist Church
9028 Williams Road
North East, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Strain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob Hunter Strain


2000 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacob Hunter Strain Obituary
Jacob Hunter Strain, of North East, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was born on October 9, 2000 in Erie, Pa., to Wendy S. (Janke) Strain of North East and the late Scott Jacob Strain.

He graduated Seneca High School in 2019 and was employed by Schaal Glass Company in Erie. Jacob was an outdoor enthusiast and loved hunting and fishing. Throughout his life, Jacob touched a lot of hearts and was always there to help who ever needed it; night or day you could call him. He loved to send messages just to tell people "have a good day". Jacob will be sadly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

He was preceded in death by his father; maternal nana, Linda Janke and paternal grandfather, Gordon Strain.

Jacob is survived by his mother; a sister, Logan "Tootie" M. Strain of North East; maternal papa, David Janke, Sr.; paternal grandmother, Sherrill Strain; Godfather, David Janke, Jr. (Danielle) of Erie; Godmother, Gail Carrier (Tracey) of Mckean; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; special cousins that were like a brother and sister, Brandon Janke of Erie and Allison Sornberger of Erie; and a close friend, Alex Eller of Erie.

Friends may call at the Greenfield Baptist Church, 9028 Williams Road, North East on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until time of a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East are handling the funeral arrangements.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -