Jacob Hunter Strain, of North East, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was born on October 9, 2000 in Erie, Pa., to Wendy S. (Janke) Strain of North East and the late Scott Jacob Strain.
He graduated Seneca High School in 2019 and was employed by Schaal Glass Company in Erie. Jacob was an outdoor enthusiast and loved hunting and fishing. Throughout his life, Jacob touched a lot of hearts and was always there to help who ever needed it; night or day you could call him. He loved to send messages just to tell people "have a good day". Jacob will be sadly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
He was preceded in death by his father; maternal nana, Linda Janke and paternal grandfather, Gordon Strain.
Jacob is survived by his mother; a sister, Logan "Tootie" M. Strain of North East; maternal papa, David Janke, Sr.; paternal grandmother, Sherrill Strain; Godfather, David Janke, Jr. (Danielle) of Erie; Godmother, Gail Carrier (Tracey) of Mckean; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; special cousins that were like a brother and sister, Brandon Janke of Erie and Allison Sornberger of Erie; and a close friend, Alex Eller of Erie.
Friends may call at the Greenfield Baptist Church, 9028 Williams Road, North East on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until time of a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East are handling the funeral arrangements.
