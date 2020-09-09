1/1
Jacob Jermaine Carr
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacob Jermaine Carr, 42, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born to his beloved parents Paul E. Carr Sr. and Quilly Keyes on October 10, 1977 in Erie, Pa.

In addition to his parents, he leaves to cherish his memory sisters, Lona Carr-Williams (Desiree) of Syracuse, N.Y., Frzona Carr, Venecia Carr and Starr Garvin of Buffalo, N.Y., Tianna Mbonu (Obi) of Wentworh, Texas, Michelle Keyes and Carla Carr of Erie, Pa. Brothers include Clarence Keyes (Kathy) of Chattanooga, Tenn., Nazon Carr of Buffalo, N.Y., Isaac Carr (Tavonna), Deshawn Carr (Reba), Omar Carr, Aza Carr (Vanessa) and Paul E. Carr Jr., all of Erie, Pa. His godmother, Vanessa Moore of Erie, Pa. and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.

Following all current CDC guidelines, family and friends may attend the visitation on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Second Baptist Church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m., with Elder Willie Harris eulogizing and Lady Betty Harris officiating. Interment is at Erie Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to House of Paradise Cremation and Funeral Services Inc.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Service
12:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved