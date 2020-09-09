Jacob Jermaine Carr, 42, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born to his beloved parents Paul E. Carr Sr. and Quilly Keyes on October 10, 1977 in Erie, Pa.
In addition to his parents, he leaves to cherish his memory sisters, Lona Carr-Williams (Desiree) of Syracuse, N.Y., Frzona Carr, Venecia Carr and Starr Garvin of Buffalo, N.Y., Tianna Mbonu (Obi) of Wentworh, Texas, Michelle Keyes and Carla Carr of Erie, Pa. Brothers include Clarence Keyes (Kathy) of Chattanooga, Tenn., Nazon Carr of Buffalo, N.Y., Isaac Carr (Tavonna), Deshawn Carr (Reba), Omar Carr, Aza Carr (Vanessa) and Paul E. Carr Jr., all of Erie, Pa. His godmother, Vanessa Moore of Erie, Pa. and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
Following all current CDC guidelines, family and friends may attend the visitation on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Second Baptist Church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m., with Elder Willie Harris eulogizing and Lady Betty Harris officiating. Interment is at Erie Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to House of Paradise Cremation and Funeral Services Inc.
