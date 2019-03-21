Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Silvagni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline A. "Jacque" Silvagni


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacqueline A. "Jacque" Silvagni Obituary
Jacqueline A. "Jacque" Silvagni, 57, of 426 Chase Street, Kane, died Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019, at the Lutheran Home at Kane, where she resided for just over a day.

Born January 28, 1962, in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of Donald and Judith Criner Emberg.

Jacque had been a cook and manager of a Sheetz store in Erie for several years. She attend St. John Episcopal Church and had been a member of the former Loyal Order of Moose, both in Kane. She enjoyed her family, friends and cats, and will always be remembered as a strong influence in their lives.

Surviving are a son John Michael (Heather) Silvagni of Oil City, a daughter Katherine Silvagni of Erie, two brothers Brian Emberg of Mechanicsburg and Scott Emberg of Warren, and a sister Annette DeSio of Mt. Jewett. She is further survived by her grandchildren Madison, Caleb, Dakota, Hallie, Tyler, Ashanti, Amara and Gabrielle, and a great-granddaughter Jordyn.

Friends may attend a celebration of her life at 11:30 on Friday, March 29th at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc., with the Rev. David Pfleiger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating.

The family would like to thank the visiting nurses of the Kane Community Home Healthcare and the Lutheran Home at Kane for their care and compassion in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial contributions be made to Kane Community Healthcare, 628 N. Fraley St., Ste. 3, Kane, PA 16735.

Online condolences may be expressed at ww.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now