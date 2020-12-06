Jacqueline A. Trainer Eller, 85, a resident of the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, passed away on Wednesday December 2, 2020. She was born in Pittsburgh on July 3, 1935 a daughter of the late Jack and Ethel Weir Trainer.
Jacqueline graduated from Strong Vincent High School where she was a majorette and worked as a nurse's aide at various nursing homes and as a laundry manager at the Microtel. She was a den mother for Cub Scouts and enjoyed houseplants, gardening, cooking, baking, and decorating the house, especially for holidays. She was very devoted to her family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her grandson, Brandon Kinney; her sister, Judith Stallard; and her daughter in law, Kyle Kinney.
Survivors include her husband, Louis H. Eller; two daughters, Robbin Kinney and Karen Lewis and her husband, Richard, all of Waterford; two sons, Scott Kinney of Waterford and Raymond Kinney of Erie; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services were private for the family. A memorial service will take place at a later date when conditions allow. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Erie Office, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com
to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.