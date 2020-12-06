1/1
Jacqueline A. Trainer Eller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline A. Trainer Eller, 85, a resident of the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, passed away on Wednesday December 2, 2020. She was born in Pittsburgh on July 3, 1935 a daughter of the late Jack and Ethel Weir Trainer.

Jacqueline graduated from Strong Vincent High School where she was a majorette and worked as a nurse's aide at various nursing homes and as a laundry manager at the Microtel. She was a den mother for Cub Scouts and enjoyed houseplants, gardening, cooking, baking, and decorating the house, especially for holidays. She was very devoted to her family.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her grandson, Brandon Kinney; her sister, Judith Stallard; and her daughter in law, Kyle Kinney.

Survivors include her husband, Louis H. Eller; two daughters, Robbin Kinney and Karen Lewis and her husband, Richard, all of Waterford; two sons, Scott Kinney of Waterford and Raymond Kinney of Erie; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services were private for the family. A memorial service will take place at a later date when conditions allow. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association Erie Office, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved