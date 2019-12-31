|
Jacqueline Ann Alexander, age 92, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at home. Born on April 1, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late John & Ann Neuman.
She graduated from Cooley High School and a Chicago two-year vocational school. In her younger years she was a buyer for Higbee's department store and later in life she worked briefly in the real estate industry. Her primary focus was providing a great home for her husband and children. In her free time she loved playing bridge with her friends on Fridays and her wins were published in the Erie Times-News.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Alexander; one brother; Richard Neuman and his wife Patricia.
Survivors include two daughters; Christine Brown of Erie, Roberta Smart of Tampa, Fla., and one son; Douglas Alexander and his wife Sharon of Talking Rock, Ga., five grandchildren; Douglas Alexander Jr., Haylee Dobbs and husband Chad, Nichole Rudd and husband Bryan, Kelley Brown, Trey Brown, and three great-grandchildren Chloe, Zachary, and Brayden.
Friends will be received on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Paul, 134 W. 7th St., Erie, PA 16501 where a service will begin at 2 p.m. The interment of her cremated remains will be private in the church columbarium. Memorials may be made to The Episcopal Cathedral of St. Paul at the above address or to Local Cancer Research.
