We are saddened by the loss of Jacqueline "Jackie" C. Pacinelli, who died peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Mary's Home of Erie.
Jackie was born in Erie on May 20, 1930 and was co-owner and operator of Carmen's Italian Restaurant, established by her parents and grandparents in 1938. A favorite Erie institution, Carmen's was in operation for nearly 75 years before it closed in 2012.
Jackie is survived by her sister, Norma Tullio; and was preceded in death by her parents, Carmine and Thresa; sisters, Gloria and Marlene Pacinelli; and brother, Raymond Pacinelli.
In addition to operating a family restaurant, Jackie was a devoted aunt to numerous nieces and nephews, Mary Tullio Batyko (George) of Pittsburgh, Pa., Christine Tullio of Chicago, Ill., Carmen Pacinelli (Linda) of Placida, Fla., Daniel Pacinelli of Fort Pierce, Fla., Joseph Pacinelli (Paula), Susan Pacinelli DiVecchio (Mark), John Pacinelli (Rhonda), Jerry Pacinelli (Elizabeth), and Michelle Pacinelli, all of Erie. Jackie also enjoyed her 15 great-nieces and nephews, as well as several great-great-nieces and nephews.
Jackie loved people. Children along with pets were drawn to her. She greeted everyone with a smile and we will all remember her numerous "one-line" comments. All who knew her, know she is looking down thinking you look like you lost weight and she loves your outfit. She will be missed by many.
The family sends a heartfelt thank you to the staff at St. Mary's Home of Erie for their love and care.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road. Although there will be no viewing, those who wish may attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Catholic Church, 2635 Buffalo Road on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. Private interment will be at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Home of Erie, Employee Fund, 607 East 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504.
