Jacqueline "Jackie" Webb, age 67, of Erie, went home to the arms of Jesus on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born in Erie on April 16, 1952, daughter of the late William R. and Gertrude P. Webb.
Jackie was a 1970 graduate of East High School. She was an executive secretary with GTE for many years until they closed. She also worked for Weber, Murphy, Fox, Architects, and the Waterford Methodist Church.
Jackie was known for her generous heart and always made sure the needs of others were met. She lived her life serving The Lord.
Jackie shared her love for The Lord through her ministry. This included singing and sharing her testimony of faith throughout the tri-state area. For many years, she hosted The Jackie Webb Show on C.A.T. She was a founding member of the Family Worship Center and was active with The Worship Team and the Singles Ministry. She had also volunteered for many years with the Youth for Christ organization and was an active member with the Erie Chapter of the Full Gospel Businessman's Association.
Jackie is survived by two sisters, Trudy McNaughton and Annette Carroll (Tim); four nieces, Michelle Arner (Nick), Christal Carroll, Jennifer Rossi (Adam), and Bethany McPherson (Rocky); and eight great-nieces and nephews and several cousins.
Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Service at Family Worship Center, 1201 Parade Street, Erie, Pa., on Saturday, November 23rd at 3 pm. Pastor Jamie Smith will officiate the service, to be followed by dinner. Contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 21, 2019