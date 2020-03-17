|
|
Jacqueline Jean "Jackie" Jordano, 51, of Erie, passed away suddenly, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on May 1, 1968, in Erie, a daughter of Mary Gredler Jordano and the late Dominck James Jordano.
In addition to her mother, Jackie is survived by her son, Julian; daughter, Jayla; grandson, Sawyer; Jayla's father, Curtis Jordan; her two brothers, Jeff Jordano (Trish) and Joe Jordano (Michell); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Jackie was a graduate of Villa Maria Academy. She was an accomplished court stenographer and passionate about her work in the Children & Family Services Divisions, both in Erie and Allegheny County in Pittsburgh. In her younger years, Jackie was very active with Di Salvo's Dance Studio and became a gifted baton twirler, and while at Villa, was a member with the Cathedral Prep/Villa Marching Band.
The most important part of her life was her family. Her son, Julian was a gift to the entire family as the first grandson and nephew born. Jayla was such a blessing and brought so much joy and pride to Jackie. Her grandson, Sawyer, brought nothing but pure happiness to Nonna and they will carry the passion, caring and thoughtfulness that Jackie provided to us all.
There was never a time that Jackie would not be there to lend a helping hand. So often, like the roar of a lion, she would make her presence known, but always, her love of family and friends, her incredible work ethic, her toughness and her passionate fight for what she believed in never wavered.
Through the challenges of any life, Jackie remained fiercely loyal and protective of her family and friends regardless of circumstance. Jackie was one-of-a-kind, there will never be another. We are all so lucky that she was a part of our lives.
Due to federally mandated guidelines on limiting public gatherings, calling hours and a Funeral Mass will be private. A Memorial Service to celebrate Jackie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Jackie's family would like to thank the Saint Vincent Hospital ICU Staff for the wonderful care given to her.
The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, is handling arrangements. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 17, 2020