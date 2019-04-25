|
Jacqueline June Lewicki, age 36, of Millcreek, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, in Erie, Pa.
She was a 2000 graduate of McDowell High School and attended IUP.
Jacqueline worked in the restaurant industry as a Kitchen Manager.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Ed and June Lewicki; maternal grandparents, Bill and Ginny Freeman; an aunt, Kathy Lewicki Pude and uncle, Herm Pude; and also cousins, Joanne and Jo Ellen Cook, Victor Lewicki and Robin Stossmeister.
Born to Ed Lewicki and Debbie Lewicki, she was the sister of Lauren Lewicki and Lindsey Lewicki (husband Ken Pochubay); and mother of Madison McGuire.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Erie County Drug and Alcohol Coalition, 1903 W. 8th Street, PMB #289, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 25, 2019