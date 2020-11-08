Jacqueline K. (McKinley) Runstedler, age 81, of Erie passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born in Erie on January 4, 1939 a daughter of the late John J. and Virginia E. (Morris) McKinley.
A graduate of East High School, Jacqueline was a talented artist and was awarded the Joseph Plavcan art award. Her painting that received the award was displayed in the school over the entrance to the library. She worked as a clerk at the Boston Store and later as a bookkeeper for Sherwin Williams.
Jacqueline enjoyed archery, cross country skiing, fishing, and attending performances at the Playhouse. She was a member of St. George Church and volunteered at the Erie City Mission.
Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Ivan L. "Bud" Runstedler in 2001 and a grandson, Curtis Stanley.
She is survived by her children Ronald Runstedler, wife Susan of Erie and Robin Stanley, husband Russell of Linden, Va.; grandchildren, Leah Runstedler of Erie, Ross Runstedler, wife Maggie of Erie, Clayton Stanley of Linden, Va. and Alexandra Stanley of Linden, Va.; sisters, Sharon Miller, husband Richard of East Springfield, Phyllis Irene of Cambridge Springs and Mary Agnello of Bonney Lake, Wash. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Bryan Yates of Florida, Deborah Haight of Auburn, Wash., Wendy Irene of Cambridge Springs, Peter "Tony" Irene of Willowick, Ohio, and Ronald W. Runstedler of East Springfield.
Services were private with burial in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 42040 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to the charity of one's choice
. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.