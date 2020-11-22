1/1
Jacqueline M. Dougan "Jackie" Paris
Jacqueline "Jackie" M. Dougan Paris, 90, formerly of Erie, passed away peacefully on Sunday November 15, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Edinboro on June 22, 1930 a daughter of the late Claude Dougan and Frances Luce Dougan Pierce.

Jackie was a 1949 graduate of Academy High School and went on to work at Erie Tech Products for 27 years. She also worked at GE, Metro Health, and Erie Ceramic Arts. She was a former member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she belonged to the Dialogue Sunday School Class and was a past Sunday School Superintendent. She was an avid reader and enjoyed bowling, knitting, and gardening. She especially loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Lewis J. Paris, Sr., and one brother, David Dougan

Survivors include two daughters, Deborah Blakeslee and her husband, Clare, of San Antonio, Texas, and Claudia Rennekamp and her husband, Ken, of Lancaster, Pa.; four grandchildren, Brock and Joshua Rennekamp, and Meghan and Matthew Blakeslee; one sister, Audrey Horton of Erie; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services there at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
