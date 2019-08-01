|
Jacquelyn Munger Keebaugh, 73, formerly of Lawrence Park, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Cincinnati, Ohio, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Born in Erie, on June 14, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Georgianna Suleski Munger.
She was a graduate of Penn State and retired as a business analyst from Cincinnati Children's Hospital.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years Allen, of Tarpon Springs, Florida; her son, Christopher Keebaugh, wife, Shelly, Milford, Ohio; her daughter, Renée Gerdes, husband, Chris, of Mason, Ohio; and four grandchildren, Spencer, Owen, Harley, and Hunter.
A Memorial Mass will be held at The Community of the Good Shepherd, 8815 E. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, on Friday, August 2nd at 10:00 a.m.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3rd at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, 3325 West Lake Rd., Erie, Pa. Private burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Jacquie's honor to the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Greater Cincinnati, 4918 Cooper Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242 cincyovariancancer.org" target="_blank">(cincyovariancancer.org), or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4420 Carver Woods Dr., Blue Ash, OH 45242 cff.org" target="_blank">(cff.org).
