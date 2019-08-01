Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquelyn Keebaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelyn Munger Keebaugh


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacquelyn Munger Keebaugh Obituary
Jacquelyn Munger Keebaugh, 73, formerly of Lawrence Park, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Cincinnati, Ohio, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Born in Erie, on June 14, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Georgianna Suleski Munger.

She was a graduate of Penn State and retired as a business analyst from Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years Allen, of Tarpon Springs, Florida; her son, Christopher Keebaugh, wife, Shelly, Milford, Ohio; her daughter, Renée Gerdes, husband, Chris, of Mason, Ohio; and four grandchildren, Spencer, Owen, Harley, and Hunter.

A Memorial Mass will be held at The Community of the Good Shepherd, 8815 E. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, on Friday, August 2nd at 10:00 a.m.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3rd at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, 3325 West Lake Rd., Erie, Pa. Private burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Jacquie's honor to the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Greater Cincinnati, 4918 Cooper Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242 cincyovariancancer.org" target="_blank">(cincyovariancancer.org), or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4420 Carver Woods Dr., Blue Ash, OH 45242 cff.org" target="_blank">(cff.org).

Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacquelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now