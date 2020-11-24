1/1
Jacquline "Jackie" C. Pacinelli
1930 - 2020
We are saddened by the loss of Jacquline "Jackie" C. Pacinelli, who died peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Mary's Home of Erie.

Jackie was born in Erie on May 20, 1930 and was co-owner and operator of Carmen's Italian Restaurant, established by her parents and grandparents in 1938. A favorite Erie institution, Carmen's was in operation for nearly 75 years before it closed in 2012.

Jackie is survived by her sister, Norma Tullio; and was preceded in death by her parents, Carmine and Thresa; sisters, Gloria and Marlene Pacinelli; and brother, Raymond Pacinelli.

In addition to operating a family restaurant, Jackie was a devoted aunt to numerous nieces and nephews, Mary Tullio Batyko (George) of Pittsburgh, Pa., Christine Tullio of Chicago, Ill., Carmen Pacinelli (Linda) of Placida, Fla., Daniel Pacinelli of Fort Pierce, Fla., Joseph Pacinelli (Paula), Susan Pacinelli DiVecchio (Mark), John Pacinelli (Rhonda), Jerry Pacinelli (Elizabeth), and Michelle Pacinelli, all of Erie. Jackie also enjoyed her 15 great-nieces and nephews, as well as several great-great-nieces and nephews.

Jackie loved people. Children along with pets were drawn to her. She greeted everyone with a smile and we will all remember her numerous "one-line" comments. All who knew her, know she is looking down thinking you look like you lost weight and she loves your outfit. She will be missed by many.

The family sends a heartfelt thank you to the staff at St. Mary's Home of Erie for their love and care.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road. Although there will be no viewing, those who wish may attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Catholic Church, 2635 Buffalo Road on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. Private interment will be at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Home of Erie, Employee Fund, 607 East 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Memories & Condolences
November 24, 2020
To joe Paula and Michelle Pacinelli I am very sorry for your loss please know that you are in my prayers
Becca
Friend
November 24, 2020
Dear Pacinelli Family-

We are so sorry to hear of Jackie's passing. She was such a sweetheart and along with the rest of the girls, always made us feel like we were at home with family whenever we stopped in to the restaurant for a meal.
All of you are in our prayers. Until we meet again Jackie!
Chris (Paradise) & Ed Matheis
November 24, 2020
So very sorry, one of the nicest ladies you could ever meet, always a joy to stop and eat the best Italian food ever, many fond memories, god bless!
Raleigh Chesley
November 24, 2020
Dear Joe, Paula, Jerry, Liz, and all of the Pacinellis,

Kathy and I offer all of you our deepest sympathy on Jackie's passing into eternal life. Words can be difficult to come by at this time, but it's comforting to know that Jackie is "safely home."

SAFELY HOME

I am home in heaven, dear ones;
Oh, so happy and so bright!
There is perfect joy and beauty
In this everlasting light.

All the pain and grief is over,
Every restless tossing passed;
I am now at peace forever,
Safely home in heaven at last.

Did you wonder I so calmly
Trod the valley of the shade?
Oh but Jesus’ love illumined
Every dark and fearful glade.

And he came himself to meet me
In that way so hard to tread;
And with Jesus’ arm to lean on,
Could I have one doubt or dread?

Then you must not grieve so sorely,
For I love you dearly still:
Try to look beyond earth’s shadows,
Pray to trust our Father’s will.

There is work still waiting for you,
So you must not idly stand;
Do it now, while life remaineth –
You shall rest in Jesus’ land.

When that work is all completed,
He will gently call you home:
Oh, the rapture of that meeting,
Oh, the joy to see you home!

Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

God Bless, Prayers, and Love,
Chuck and Kathy Adamczyk
Friend
November 24, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Slovak National Club
November 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kalinowski Family
