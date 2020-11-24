Dear Joe, Paula, Jerry, Liz, and all of the Pacinellis,



Kathy and I offer all of you our deepest sympathy on Jackie's passing into eternal life. Words can be difficult to come by at this time, but it's comforting to know that Jackie is "safely home."



SAFELY HOME



I am home in heaven, dear ones;

Oh, so happy and so bright!

There is perfect joy and beauty

In this everlasting light.



All the pain and grief is over,

Every restless tossing passed;

I am now at peace forever,

Safely home in heaven at last.



Did you wonder I so calmly

Trod the valley of the shade?

Oh but Jesus’ love illumined

Every dark and fearful glade.



And he came himself to meet me

In that way so hard to tread;

And with Jesus’ arm to lean on,

Could I have one doubt or dread?



Then you must not grieve so sorely,

For I love you dearly still:

Try to look beyond earth’s shadows,

Pray to trust our Father’s will.



There is work still waiting for you,

So you must not idly stand;

Do it now, while life remaineth –

You shall rest in Jesus’ land.



When that work is all completed,

He will gently call you home:

Oh, the rapture of that meeting,

Oh, the joy to see you home!



Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.



God Bless, Prayers, and Love,

Chuck and Kathy Adamczyk

