Jaimie A. Arkelian, age 61, lost her courageous battle with breast cancer on September 5, 2019 surrounded by family. Jaimie grew up in Erie, Pa. and graduated in 1976 from Villa Maria High School.
She pursued her training in fitness, aerobics and massage therapy. Jaimie received her first degree from Florida College of Natural Health. Jaimie went on and studied extensively in France, Thailand and many other countries over the years receiving specialized training. Jaimie loved traveling, seeing the world and found beauty in everything. Jaimie relocated to Miami, Florida for the last 25 years working as a massage therapist and recently returned to Erie to be around family.
She is preceded in death by an infant son Michael Agnello, sister Kimberly Arkelian and mother Vivian Arkelian.
Jaimie is survived by her son Anthony Agnello and wife Mara, daughter Lena Agnello, sister Robin Calabrese and husband Merch, sister Nora Arkelian, brother Jon Arkelian, sister Adrienne Arkelian Yeomans and husband Troy, brother Mark Arkelian, and father Art Arkelian and stepmother Linda Arkelian. Jaimie is also survived by her grandson Anthony James Agnello, nieces Kimberly Stevenson, Violet Arkelian and nephew Sean Stevenson.
Jaimie possessed an extremely positive outlook on life and got pure joy out of helping others in any way she could. Jaimie put Jesus first and believed with Jesus by your side anything in life was possible. Jaimie's son Anthony, daughter Lena and grandson Anthony James were the light of her life. Jaimie will be remembered for being an extremely positive, life-loving woman who always displayed an addictive smile and laugh.
The family would like to thank all of the medical staff involved in her care in the last year for going above and beyond and also thank friends Dot, Brigitte and Wendy for being of great support and help during this difficult year.
The funeral mass will be open to friends and family to attend on Friday, September 13th at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Peter's Cathedral, 230 West 10th Street. Burial will be private at the request of the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 8, 2019