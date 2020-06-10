Jaloni Feliciano, precious daughter of Jalayah Lewis and Wilfredo Feliciano IV, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. Although not yet born, she was a beloved member of her family.
Besides her parents, she is survived by her grandparents, Adrienne Allen, Wilfredo Feliciano III, Tereza Gomez and Jawuan Lyons; great- grandparents, Judith Crosby (Papa Ronny Crosby), Wilfredo Feliciano II, Tara Nicholson, Daniel Allen Sr. (Sonya), Rebecca Lewis and Sherry Arble; great-great-grandparents, Ethel Nicholson, Lydia Cedeno, Carmen Rivera, Sandra Arble, and Linda Wheeler; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
A family Graveside Service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 10, 2020.