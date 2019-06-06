|
James A. "Jimmy" Barnes, age 61, of Erie, passed away at his residence, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was born in Erie, February 17, 1958, son of the late James A. and Joan Smith Barnes.
James attended Tech Memorial High School. He was a member of the Mental Health Association, where he held many positions on the Board and volunteered for over 25 years. He enjoyed fishing and watching wrestling and scary movies.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his sister, Joan "Jody" Davis.
James is survived by his siblings, Kathy Miller (Terry), Violet Ismail, Robert Barnes, Neil Luke, Carol Baeza (Chendo), Alison Barnes (Martin) as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie on Friday, June 7th from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
