James A. "Jim" Fouch, 74, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 26, 2019. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by Susan, his wife of 54 years, and his family.
Jim was born December 26, 1945 in Jackson, Ky. to Charlie and Emily (Haddix) Fouch.
He moved to Erie with his family as a boy. Jim learned the importance of hard work and perseverance at a young age. He was employed at Firch's Bakery in Erie, and later at Zurn Mfg. as a Class A Welder. In 1981, Jim became an entrepreneur with his wife and opened Jim and Sue's Lake City Pizza followed by a second location (Albion) in 1997. He was a member of the Federated Church of East Springfield, where he volunteered at the food pantry. He had many interests including riding motorcycles, hunting, billiards and his Shelby Mustang with which he made many close friends.
In addition to his parents and siblings, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Mark James Fouch, on December 24, 1969.
Jim was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Susan A. Fouch (Black) and family; two daughters, Carolyn S. Hamill (William) and Kimberly A. Vogt (Michael); one son, Matthew J. Fouch and his fiancé (Julia Edwards); two brothers, Logan Fouch and Charles Fouch (Linda); his grandchildren, Kaitlyn Roberts, Chad Roberts, Cassandra Hardik, Kyle Hardik, Hallie Vogt, Amanda Fouch, Brittany Fouch and Alex Montero, whom he thought of as a grandson; one great-grandson, Xander James; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Federated Church of East Springfield, 11995 Main St., East Springfield, PA 16411.
