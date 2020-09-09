During Wednesday, August 12, 2020, James Alan Ebner passed away at age 72. Jim was born December 18, 1947, in Erie, Pa. and a lifelong resident.
He attended Tech Memorial High School and had a concentration in drafting and design. After high school Jim enlisted in the Armed Forces with the United States Navy and served his term in the Philippines where he earned the National Defense Service Medal and was Honorably Discharged in 1969.
Jim enjoyed a rewarding 25-year career, employed by the Schaaf Family at Building Systems Incorporated as their Architectural Project Manager doing what he loved to do, design buildings and coordinate their construction. Jim loved to read and was a tremendous fan of sports, Particularly the Cleveland Browns and Indians, but anything and everything sports from NASCAR to soccer, baseball, golf, tennis and football. Jim was an avid golfer, billiards, horse shoe and dart player. He enjoyed camping with his wife Margie Ebner and friends for years and years at their campsite on Canadohta Lake where on more than one occasion a board game broke out full of laughs and memories! Jim was a soft-spoken guy…until you put a microphone in his hand then his personality lit up the room.
Jim was an amazing husband, father and friend to many with a wonderful sense of humor and a kind heart always willing to help others when he could. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. and Mildred (Scherer) Ebner; brother, Gary Ebner; and brother-in-law, Richard Greiner.
Jim is survived by his wife, Margie Ebner; children, Kevin (Amanda) Ebner of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., and Eric Ebner; stepson, J (Mary) Knablein of Erie; sisters, Karen Greiner of Erie, Cheryl (Ned) Englert of Erie, Paula (Don) Squeglia of Erie, Colleen (Larry) Oldach of Harborcreek, and Loren Seale (Larry) Fishers of Indiana; brother, Dale (Kathy) Ebner of Erie; and two grandchildren, Livia and Ellie Ebner of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the American Legion Post # 773, 4109 West 12th St., Erie, PA 16505, in the pavilion from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., where friends and family are welcome. All CDC Guidelines that pertain to Covid-19 Pandemic protocol will be observed including face masks and safe social distancing. Private internment will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the American Legion Carl Neff Post # 571. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Hospice 2253 Grandview Blvd. Erie, PA 16506.
.