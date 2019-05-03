|
|
James Allen Jr., 34, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, Pa., on December 19, 1984, the son of Miranda Smith Brooks and James Allen Sr.
He was a member of Second Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Allen B. Green and present Pastor, Rev. Lamont Higginbottom. James attended Strong Vincent High School; he was a member of the Black Achievers program and a member of the R.O.T.C. Program. He was employed by various temporary agencies.
James played Bay City football, enjoyed fishing with his sons and the family, traveling, shopping, photos, and had a love for pit bulls. James trusted and believed in God, which was instilled in him by his mother. Being a mama's boy, he loved the community and the community loved James.
James was preceded in death by his grandparents, Steve and Betty Smith, and Jimmy and Mary Allen; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In addition to his parents James is survived by "The Man Who Raised Him," Anthony Brooks; his two sons, James Allen III and Jayveon Allen; his sisters, Lacretia (Anthony), and Tionna; his brothers, Anthony, Jarrett, Justin, Jordan, and Hardin, all of Erie; his Godmother, Jean Wayne-Douglas; his Godsisters, Gabriel and Jhaney; his Godbrothers, Elijah J. Gamble Jr. and Darnell Wayne; a special companion, Melissa Latorre; a special aunt, George Ann Smith Carter; many special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved him dearly.
Friends may visit with the family at Second Baptist Church, 757 East 26th Street, on Saturday, May 4th, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow, with Rev. Lamont Higginbottom eulogizing and Rev. Darrold A. Hobson officiating. Interment will be at Erie Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2019