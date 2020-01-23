Home

Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
(814) 734-1611
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First United Presbyterian Church
4281 Rte. 6N
Edinboro, PA
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
First United Presbyterian Church
4281 Rte. 6N
Edinboro, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Presbyterian Church
4281 Rte. 6N
Edinboro, PA
James Arthur Williams

James Arthur Williams Obituary
James Arthur Williams, known by family and friends as "Art," passed away peacefully, at home, on January 21, 2020.

Art was a lifelong resident of Edinboro, the son of the late James Taft Williams and Elna Williams Harwood and brother of the late Pamela (Harvey) Cricks.

Art was the beloved husband of Winifred Williams, a "cute little thing" he met at Edinboro High School and married on February 15, 1958. Art and Winnie enjoyed sixty-one happy years of marriage filled with dancing, snowmobiling, bowling, traveling everywhere from Happy Valley to Alaska, and raising their seven children.

Art was a loving father to Jeff Williams, Kimberly (John) Streiff, Karen (Dennis) Teed, Wendy (Timothy) Ward, JB (Wendy) Williams, Julie (David) Insana, and Mark (Milly) Williams. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Dick Walker, brother-in-law Harvey Cricks, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Art is also survived by his seventeen grandchildren, who will each miss him dearly and forever remember going to Penn State games, shopping sprees at the Boot Box, eating jalapeño poppers, and spending countless hours at the pool with their grandpa.

A lifelong dairy farmer who firmly believed in working hard and playing hard, Art graduated from Penn State University with a degree in agricultural engineering. He remained a devout fan of Penn State football right up through his final days, and never missed a game. He loved competing in tractor pulls, and thanks to his trusted Internationals, was quite successful at the county fairs.

Art was actively involved in his community, and served on the Washington Township Council for over 20 years, in addition to serving as Mayor of Washington Township. He volunteered his time on insurance boards and was an elder at the Edinboro First United Presbyterian Church.

Art will be fondly remembered as an incredibly compassionate and good hearted man, a friend to all, who went out of his way to help others throughout his entire life (he was a dairy farmer, after all!). He found immense pleasure in making others happy, and leaves behind a legacy of generosity and kindness. Of all of his accomplishments, Art was the most proud of his family, who love him deeply. Although our hearts are heavy, we will raise a glass of sweet tea in celebration of his life, and will find comfort knowing that he is in heaven watching over us and saving us the best seats for the next football game.

Friends may call at First United Presbyterian Church, 4281 Rte. 6N, Edinboro, on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service there on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Burial will be in Edinboro Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First United Presbyterian Church, 4281 Rte. 6N, Edinboro PA 16412. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 23, 2020
