James B. Arduini, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Western Reserve. He was born in Erie, on September 30, 1945, a son of the late Anthony V. and Carmella (Bucceri) Arduini.
James worked as a driver for Autoclave and later Snap-Tite, retiring in 2006. He was a member of the Albion Volunteer Fire Department. James enjoyed fishing in his free time.
He is survived by his son Jamie Arduini, wife Stephanie of Texas, grandchildren Zachary, Kayla and Melissa, his sister Laura Patsy of Erie, a brother Anthony J. Arduini of Tionesta, a sister Anna Marie Doolittle, husband Douglas of Florida, and a sister Arlene Briggs, husband Robert of Waterford, Terri Wolrige, husband Ross of Australia, and several nieces and nephews.
Jimmy loved his family and they loved him back. He will be missed.
A private memorial will be arranged by the family at a later date. Arrangements were handled by the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Albion Volunteer Fire Department, 19 Smock Avenue, Albion, PA 16401.
