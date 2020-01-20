|
James B. Kelly, 69, of Jamestown, Pa., passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at UPMC Shadyside, following a short battle with cancer.
He was born March 31, 1950 in Erie, a son of Herman and Shirley Crosley Kelly.
He grew up on the 1200 block of West 28th Street and moved to Chapin Street. He married Mildred Cummings on September 28, 1996.
Jim was a Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving from 1968 to 1971. He was the only survivor of an attack on the convoy he was leading. He was shot in the arm which earned him the Purple Heart. Jim was a graduate of Erie Business Center with an associate's degree in accounting and business management. He was largely disabled at the age of 19 from his service in Vietnam but worked for a short time at Modern Industry and Post 3390, both of Erie, until his disability forced him to retire.
He was a life member of Post 3390, chairman of the South Shenango Township Crime Watch, member of the Crawford County Road Riders motorcycle group and active member of the Linesville American Legion Post 462.
His love of fishing provided many hours of enjoyment on Conneaut Lake and Pymatuning Lake. There was nothing he loved more than to jump on his motorcycle with Millie on the back and ride. They enjoyed going on bike runs and his favorite was Thunder for Tonya.
Survivors, in addition to his wife Millie, include two sons, Scott Miaczynski of Erie and Robert Fischer (Amy) of Clermont, Fla.; two grandsons, R.J. and Michael Fischer; two brothers, Donald Kelly (Toni) and Dave Kelly (Patty), all of Erie; a sister, Nancy Gelinas (Roger) of Berwick, Maine; two daughters; several nieces and nephews; and many four legged kids.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother; two uncles, Don Crosley and Don Kelly; an aunt, Marion Kelly; a brother-in-law, Lee Jay Cummings; a niece, Holly Cummings and a nephew, Lee Jay Cummings, Jr.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, January 22nd from 12 to 2 p.m. at Waid-Coleman Funeral Home, 12422 Conneaut Lake Road, Conneaut Lake, where the funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52.
Interment will be in Our Lady Queen of the Americas Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Veterans of the Vietnam War, Inc. (for the benevolent fund), P.O. Box 771, Meadville, PA 16335.
The family wishes to thank all of the doctors, nurses and staff at UPMC Shadyside on 6 Main. They have never met more dedicated and caring people with a special thank you to Miss Lyn. She was an absolute godsend to both Millie and Jim during the last days of his life.
