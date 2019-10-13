|
James B. Lyons, Sr. passed away at the age of 75, on September 11, 2019, at Banner Gateway Medical Center in Gilbert, Arizona.
Jim, a proud father and grandfather, was spending his retirement years in Cornville, Arizona with his loving companion Beverly Jackson. In retirement, Jim enjoyed traveling the world experiencing destinations such as Africa, Greece, Argentina and Patagonia, riding his ATV in the desert and through the red rocks, and volunteering at Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, Arizona. Jim also briefly served as the Cornville Community Association President. He appreciated the beauty of nature and relished the slower pace of life.
Jim was born on June 4, 1944, in Indianapolis, to Bernard and Helen (Koesters) Lyons.
He attended Christ the King Grade School, North Central High School, and Indiana University. He served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1969. Jim worked many years in Indianapolis as a residential property manager, retiring as vice-president from Gene B. Glick & Co. in 2006.
Jim was preceded in death by his father Bernard, mother Helen, and sister Barbara Lyons.
He will be lovingly remembered by his sister Mary Helen (John) Quinn of Indianapolis, son Jim (Jennifer) Lyons Jr. of Fairview, Pa. and daughter Melissa (Kevin) McGrath of Indianapolis. Jim was proud Grandpa to Sophie, Noah, Meghan, Amelia, and Grant.
Always friendly and quick with a joke, many people were happy to call him a friend.
Services were held October 12th, at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Indianapolis. Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's honor to the and the .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 13, 2019