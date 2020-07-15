1/1
James Big Z. Zuravlef
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Big Z" Zuravlef, age 103, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born August 21, 1916, in Erie, the son of the late John and Mary (Patasky) Zuravleff.

A longtime resident of Erie, James had worked for 43 years at Erie's General Electric where he retired as the Chief Cost Estimator for locomotives.

He was a former officer with the CYS club and loved boats and fishing. He was a big Steeler fan and an avid card player, having played up until the day he died. Following retirement from General Electric, Jim was able to fulfill his lifelong dream of moving to Florida. After his wife died, Jim returned to Erie and for the past 23 years has been a resident of Springhill. It was there that he participated and volunteered for the many activities that they held.

Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Anastasia (Nadja) Yakimoff Zuravlef. He was also preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.

James is survived by his three daughters, Judie Hellyer (Jim), Sandra Will (Harold), and Kim Edinger (Dale), all of Erie. He is the brother of Alice Evans of Erie and Phil Zuravleff (Millie) of Oklahoma City, Okla.

Also surviving are nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at the Russian Orthodox Church of the Nativity, 251 E. Front St., on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., at which time Funeral Services will be held. Burial will be in Belle Valley Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed including masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church's Endowment Fund.

Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Russian Orthodox Church of the Nativity
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved