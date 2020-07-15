James "Big Z" Zuravlef, age 103, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born August 21, 1916, in Erie, the son of the late John and Mary (Patasky) Zuravleff.
A longtime resident of Erie, James had worked for 43 years at Erie's General Electric where he retired as the Chief Cost Estimator for locomotives.
He was a former officer with the CYS club and loved boats and fishing. He was a big Steeler fan and an avid card player, having played up until the day he died. Following retirement from General Electric, Jim was able to fulfill his lifelong dream of moving to Florida. After his wife died, Jim returned to Erie and for the past 23 years has been a resident of Springhill. It was there that he participated and volunteered for the many activities that they held.
Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Anastasia (Nadja) Yakimoff Zuravlef. He was also preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.
James is survived by his three daughters, Judie Hellyer (Jim), Sandra Will (Harold), and Kim Edinger (Dale), all of Erie. He is the brother of Alice Evans of Erie and Phil Zuravleff (Millie) of Oklahoma City, Okla.
Also surviving are nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the Russian Orthodox Church of the Nativity, 251 E. Front St., on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., at which time Funeral Services will be held. Burial will be in Belle Valley Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed including masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church's Endowment Fund.
Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.
