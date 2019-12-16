|
James (Jim) Brian Chamberlain, 60, of Crossingville, died Thursday, December 12th, 2019, surrounded by his family at UPMC Hamot following a brief illness.
He was born in Meadville, on November 22, 1959, the son of the late John J. and Catherine Florek Chamberlain. He graduated from Cambridge Springs High School in 1977 and worked at a variety of jobs as a handyman, a manager at Monroe Muffler, and was most proud of being the founding owner of JBC Express.
Jim was a talented musician, singer, and guitarist, and a member of various local bands, including The New Delegation, performing vocals and playing bass. He was a passionate Cleveland Browns fan. He took pride in living independently and valued his circle of friends. Jim, a kind-hearted individual, was an avid hunter, loved nature, and enjoyed sharing the bounty from his garden.
Jim is survived by eight siblings: Patrick Chamberlain and his wife, Audrey (Crossingville); John K. Chamberlain (Crossingville); Kathleen Cole and her husband, Kevin (Cambridge Springs); Patricia Noyer and her husband, Gary (Crossingville); Shawn Chamberlain and his wife, Pamela (Erie); Bridget Chamberlain (Chicago); Timothy Chamberlain (Tampa); and Matthew Chamberlain and his wife, Julie (Crossingville). He is also survived by 16 nieces and nephews: Daniel, Catherine, Erin, Adam, Jacob, Gerald, Colleen, Diana, John, Bridget, Kevin, Rebecca, Erin, Brenda, Mark, and Luke; 32 great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins. Jim is further survived by two stepsons, Wayne Worden and Gregg Worden, and two step-grandchildren, Avery and Grant.
Friends may call on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Day Chapel/Gathering Space of Our Lady of the Lake Church, Edinboro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated there at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Daniel Hoffman as celebrant. Committal and interment will follow at St. James Cemetery, Crossingville.
Memorials may be made to the Erie City Mission, P.O. Box 407, Erie, PA 16512. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 16, 2019