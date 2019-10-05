Home

Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gregory Church
James C. Conti


1935 - 2019
James C. Conti Obituary
James C. Conti, age 84, resident of North East, died on Friday, October 4, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born on August 8, 1935, the son of the late Frank and Jennie R. (Castilone) Conti.

Jim graduated St. Gregory High School in 1954 and served in the United States Navy and Naval Reserves as a Supply Clerk. He was formerly employed by General Electric in Erie for 28 years in plant protection. He also worked at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home and owned and operated, with his wife, the Lighthouse Keepers B&B. Jim was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church, GE Quarter Century Club, North East American Legion Post 105, and formerly served on the North East Zoning Board. He was also a founder and member of the ROMEO Club and was the author of the book "As I Saw It." He enjoyed fishing, hunting, antique cars, writing, joke telling, and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his beloved wife, Diane C. (Riedel) Conti.

Jim is survived by his children, Mark Conti (Jackie) of North East, Linda Lewis (Jeffery) of North East, and Lisa Conti of Grand Rapids, Mich.; a sister, Elaine Forbes (Robert) of Jamestown; grandchildren, Nicholas Conti (Angela), Vincent Conti (Julie), Carley Conti, and Olivia Conti; great-grandchildren, Parker, Charlie, and Audrey; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to attend a prayer service on Monday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Gregory Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the McCord Memorial Library, 32 West Main Street, North East, PA 16428 or to the Erie Elks Club, 2409 Peninsula Dr., Erie, PA 16506.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 5, 2019
