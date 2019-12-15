|
James C. "Jim" Starks, 92, of Erie, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Regency at South Shore.
He was born in Erie, Pa., on August 1, 1927, son of the late Clarence and Theresa (Mello) Starks.
Jim served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was employed at the Continental Rubber for over 40 years until the company closed, and also worked and retired from the Erie School District.
He loved to square dance; that was where he met his wife, Betty, of almost 60 years. They enjoyed having their entire families together for the holidays and birthdays. His proudest accomplishments were his two children.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Joann "Betts"(Smith) Starks; and his sisters, Virginia Fronberry and Emma Ventura.
He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Starks of Orlando, Fla.; son, Ronald Starks (Peggy Wisniewski) of Erie; two grandchildren, Josalyn and Brian Starks; a great-grandson, Anthony Starks; special friend, Martha Starks; and nieces and nephews.
