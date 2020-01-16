|
|
James Cardman, age 85, of Girard, passed away peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, surrounded by his family, following a lengthy illness.
He was born in Union City, on March 13, 1934, a son of the late Joseph and Helen Louise Fullerton Cardman.
Jim served in the United States Army in Korea.
He started his work career at Forest Park Garage and then went on in 1957 to own and operate Lakeland Auto Repair for 59 years, retiring in 2017, at the age of 83.
In his younger years, he enjoyed drag racing and held the record for fuel dragster. Later in life, he took an interest in horse and dog showing. Most importantly, he loved his family, spending time with them in the outdoors, and attending their sporting events.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Cardman; and a son-in-law, Glenn Terella.
Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Suellen Friend Cardman; his children, Elizabeth Terella, Jim Cardman and his companion, Leslie Hazlewood, all of Fairview, and Curt Cardman and his wife, Julie of Girard; a sister, Karen Yount; a sister-in-law, Jean Cardman. He is further survived by five grandchildren, Tim, Rick, Ryan, Lance and Ellie; two great-grandchildren, Trevor and Peyton; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Homes, 525 Main Street East, on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m. with Pastor Lamech Marsh officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Cancer Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Erie Shriners Hospital, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 16, 2020