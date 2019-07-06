James Charles Donnelly, age 82, of Erie, when he knew the end was near, died on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Manchester Commons. He lived a life that was full, starting with his birth in Edgewater, N.J., on July 31, 1936, to the late Daniel and Elizabeth Hayes Donnelly. Jim was a member of St. Patrick Church.



He planned each charted course of his varied career, which included serving in the Army, running his own gas station, and working as a tool and die maker. He enjoyed sailing and traveling each and every highway, and his regrets, though he had a few, are too few to mention.



He loved, laughed, and cried with his wife, Carol Donnelly, who preceded him in death along with a daughter, Debra Donnelly; a grandson, James William Donnelly; a daughter-in-law, Dale Donnelly; and a brother-in-law, Joe Stapleton.



He is survived by many children, so there were times, I'm sure you know, when he bit off more than he could chew: daughters Barbara Fischer (Greg), Patricia Donnelly, Kathleen DeVies (John) and Nancy Howe (Patrick), all of Erie; and sons Jim Donnelly (Kristen) of Edinboro, John Donnelly (SunYoung) of Newburgh, N.Y., and Donald Donnelly (Sandy) of Erie. But he faced it all and stood tall with sixteen grandchildren, Shane, Brennan, Marin, Quinn, and Lane Donnelly; Colleen (Scott Brown), Daniel (Kristen), Sean (Ariel Zane), Kyle, Sam, and Zach Fischer; Brian and Alex Donnelly; Grace DeVies; and Noah and Nate Donnelly. He also had two great-grandchildren, Coraline and Oliver Fischer; a sister, Lida Stapleton of Bergenfield, N.J.; a brother-in-law, Jon Lawson (Jane) of Norwood, N.J.; two close cousins, Chris and Doug DeRito; and several nieces and nephews.



Come reminisce about how he did it all - and not in a shy way - on Sunday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502 from 2-6 p.m. Friends are invited to face the final curtain with him at the Funeral Mass on Monday at St. Patrick Church at 11 a.m. As tears subside, wear tropical attire, which he would find all so amusing. Say the things you truly feel at www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com. Burial will be private.



Special thanks to the staff at Eagle Ridge at Manchester Commons and Great Lakes Hospice, who helped him with each careful step along the byway.



In lieu of flowers, honor him his way - because yes, he did it his way - by sending memorials to Great Lakes Hospice, 1700 Peach St., Erie, PA 16501.



Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits. Published in the Erie Times-News on July 6, 2019