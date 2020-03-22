Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
James Charles Pace Jr.


1959 - 2020
James Charles Pace Jr. Obituary
James Charles Pace, Jr., age 60, passed away at his home, on Monday, March 16, 2020, after a brief illness. Jim was born in Erie, on June 28, 1959. He was the son of Nancy (Stetter) and the late Jim Pace.

Jim was a graduate of the McDowell High School, Class of 1977 and Edinboro University Class of 1981. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after a 32-year career.

Jim was a loving father and grandfather. He was especially proud of his two young grandchildren, who knew him as "Pops." He was a faithful friend to many, and was close with his nieces and nephews. Jim was an avid and lifelong sports fan who greatly enjoyed watching and discussing sports with his family and friends. On most mornings would stop at the home mother Nancy for a cup of coffee.

Jim was preceded in death by his father James Charles Pace Sr.

He is survived by his mother Nancy (Stetter) Pace, wife Tara (Still) Pace, children Miranda (Matthew) Shalkham and James Pace, and grandchildren Olivia and Elijah Shalkham. He is also survived by his sisters Carolyn (Bill) Power, Jacqueline (Gary) Oehling, and Natalie (Dan) Sweny, and cousins Rosemarie (Brackett) and Fred Arbogast, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He will be sadly missed by all.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Home & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. A memorial will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020
