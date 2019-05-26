|
|
James Christopher Conway, Jr., 74, of Edinboro, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at UPMC Hamot, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 13, 1944, the son of the late James C. and Marie Conway.
Jim was the oldest of nine children; Kathleen, Michael, Margaret, Kalen, Sarah, Kevin, Dennis and Daniel. He had a colorful and diverse life, full of many adventures, as well as many challenges.
In his youth, Jim studied for many years to be a Maryknoll priest before ultimately deciding to attend Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, where he studied theology and philosophy. While he served in Army Intelligence in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, he was part of the contingent that was responsible for finding the bodies of missing civil rights workers in Mississippi in 1964, and also involved in many other covert operations. After his discharge from the service, he came home to Pittsburgh where he met his wife, Alice Kutrieb when she was a graduate student at Pitt. They made their home in San Diego, Calif., where he was a furniture refinisher and restorer. They eventually moved back to Pennsylvania to raise their family there.
Jim owned and operated Conway Infrared Services for 30 years. He was active in his community where he was an Emergency Medical Technician. He also served as both Chairman of the Board and Safety Officer of the Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department, where he helped to acquire a ladder truck and fire police truck.
Jim was a member of the congregation of St. Philip Church and Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Edinboro. He and Alice were avid supporters of the Erie Humane Society and provided a loving home for dozens of animals, including dogs, cats, horses and goats. He was also an avid reader, gardener and guitarist, and even played at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.
Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Alice; a daughter, Karen Conway and her husband, John Enwright, of Newport, R.I.; two grandchildren, James William Conway Enwright and Alessandra Margaret Conway Enwright; and his sister-in-law, Karin Kutrieb, of Boston, Mass. He was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Conway.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 128 Sunset Drive, Edinboro at 11:00 a.m.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to NWPA Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Road, Erie PA 16506. To send condolences please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 26, 2019