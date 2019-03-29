|
James Clair Arnold, 71, of Millcreek, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Erie on November 21, 1947, a son of the late Clair and Veronica Szesciorka Arnold.
Jim graduated from East High School in 1966 and went on to serve in the United States Navy for four years during the Vietnam Era. He married Pamela Denning in 1968 and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Jim retired from National Fuel Gas after 34 years and he was an avid hunter and fisherman. His family meant the world to him and he will be missed more than words could ever say.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Oldach and Robert Arnold.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Denning Arnold; three daughters, Stephanie White (fiancé, Frank), Julie Wolfram (William III), and Mindy Boyd (Matthew); six grandchildren, Cody, William IV, Ashton, Savanna, Marshall, and Mitchell; one brother, Matthew Oldach (Linda); two sisters-in-law, Toni Oldach and Richelle Denning (Lori); and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2019