James Conway "Jamie" Shaw, age 54 passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born in Erie on September 26, 1964 a son of Jeanette M. (Burns) Shaw and the late James E. Shaw.
Jamie graduated from McDowell High School class of 1982 and attended Penn State Behrend University. He owned and operated Burns-Shaw Appliance Services for over 30 years. He was a member of the VFW Post 470. He enjoyed shooting pool and playing golf. He was an avid boater and he was the Captain of his Ship. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife of 19 years, Rebecca (Pustelak) Shaw; his mother, Jeanette M. Shaw; a sister, Natalie Bishop her husband Gary; a niece, Erica Bishop and a nephew, Owen Bishop; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends survive.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Because You Care Inc. 6041 West Rd. McKean, PA 16426. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 15, 2019