"Though your voice may be silenced, your song will live on in our hearts."
James Corwin Gardner, 68, of Erie, passed away at UPMC Hamot, Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Born in Albion, N.Y. on June 8, 1952, he was a son of the late Raymond Gordon Gardner and Joan (Corwin) Gardner.
Jim loved all aspects of life. He developed a lifelong love for the water from his childhood at the family cottage on Lake Ontario. His love of sports grew from days as a football star at Albion High School through college, to his devotion to the Buffalo Bills and the Gardner Family Feud fantasy football league. He graduated from Allegheny College where he was a member of Alpha Chi Rho fraternity creating lifelong friendships that were strengthened through the "Super Pool." After college, Jim developed a career in project management, most recently working at Erie Plating Co. One of Jim's true passions was singing. He shared that passion generously by participating in church choirs in Albion, Jamestown, Erie, and at Chautauqua Institution. He was also a member of the Viking Male Chorus of Jamestown.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his nephew, Matthew K. Gardner.
Jim is survived by his wife, Amy L. (Thompson) Stenta; four children, Sean (Amy Lang) Gardner of Phoenix, Ariz., Erin (Neil) Goldberg of Wyckoff, N.J., Megan (Shawn) Whitmer of Jamestown, N.Y., and Emma (Jason Brunecz) Gardner of Jamestown, N.Y.; three granddaughters; four brothers, Raymond Gordon (Sandra) Gardner, Jr. of Albion, N.Y., Tom (Laura) Gardner of Knowlesville, N.Y., Greg (Kathy) Gardner of Fort Myers, Fla., and Kevin (Pamela) Gardner of Brockport, N.Y.; two stepchildren, Scott Stenta of Columbus, Ohio, and Annie Stenta of Erie.
Memorials are encouraged to a charity of your choice
or to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 4701 Old French Rd., Erie, PA 16509.
Due to Covid-19, services will be held at a later date. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. is assisting with arrangements.
