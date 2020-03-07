|
|
James D. Gearhart, age 92, of Erie, passed away at the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born in Erie, on January 11, 1928, son of the late James and Alberta Gearhart.
Jim worked for Penelec and A.O. Smith, and then General Electric until his retirement. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in the Korean War on the USS Boxer. Jim was an avid outdoor man, enjoying hunting and fishing. He also loved gardening, planting trees and time spent with his dogs, Andy and Willie. Jim was a Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates fan and was a huge Penn State fan, where he enjoyed attending home and away games.
Jim is survived by his two children, David Gearhart (Carol) and Laura Taylor (Jim); his only grandchild, James Gearhart, whom he greatly adored; and four nieces.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemarie Gearhart, on November 14, 2009; and one sister, Nancy Van Cise.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Monday at 10 a.m. conducted by Rev. Erik Young of the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery, with Military Honors rendered by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 7, 2020