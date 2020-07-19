James D. Salter, age 75, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born in Chicopee Falls, Mass. on February 24, 1945, son of the late James and Mary Dudley Salter.
Jim is survived by his wife, Kathleen Salter; two daughters, Kimberly Brandt (Jonathan) and Susan Stuber (Greg); one stepdaughter, Tracey Held (Christopher); one brother, David Salter (Linda); his in-laws, Susan Hall (Lynn), Fred Vamos, and Thelma Vamos; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and three nieces and a nephew.
Jim was a member of St. Patrick R.C. Church. He was a veteran of the US Air Force serving during the Vietnam War and participated in Operation Homecoming.
Jim earned his B.S. at the University of Massachusetts and his Civil Engineering Degree at the University of South Florida. He worked for Gulf Steel in Tampa, Urban Engineers, Allied Universal and was currently working for Fisher Securities.
Jim was involved with the Divorce Care for Kids program, a member of the Radio Association of Erie, the American Radio Relay League and was certified with the American Welding Association.
Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday, July 20, 2020 with Covid-19 restrictions enforced from 1 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 4 p.m. conducted by Father Jerry Koos. A private interment will be held.
