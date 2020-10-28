1/
James D. Savilla
James D. Savilla, age 72, of Millcreek Township, passed away on October 24, 2020.

James was a roofer in the local area for many years. He enjoyed building model cars, fishing, and the outdoors. He loved to travel to area landmarks and hitch-hiked across the United States. He always helped anyone in need.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy (Swanson) Savilla, and their daughter.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting with arrangement.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Askins Cremation Funeral Services
8354 Wattsburg Rd.
Erie, PA 16509
(814) 616-4022
