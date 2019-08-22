Home

Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
James Daniel Renaud


1938 - 2019
James Daniel Renaud Obituary
James Daniel Renaud, age 81, of Millcreek, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Erie, on July 28, 1938, a son of the late Jim and Mary Renaud.

Dan was a 1956 graduate of Cathedral Prep and went on to receive a Bachelor's degree in Business from Gannon University.

He served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Shasta.

While living in Rochester, Syracuse and Albany, N.Y., Dan worked for Edison Brothers for over 30, years until his retirement in 1996 when he returned back to Erie.

Dan was an avid sports, game, and movie enthusiast, and enjoyed watching his Boston Red Sox.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ellen Young; and a niece, Carla Young.

He is survived by his sister, Joyce Vogt (Fran); brother-in-law, Alan K. Young; and his nephews, David Vogt (Danielle), Kevin Vogt (Cristina) and Brian Young (Jayme). He is further survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Breast Cancer Clinic at the Regional Cancer Center, 2500 W. 12th Street, Erie, PA 16505.

Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 22, 2019
