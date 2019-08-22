|
|
James Daniel Renaud, age 81, of Millcreek, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Erie, on July 28, 1938, a son of the late Jim and Mary Renaud.
Dan was a 1956 graduate of Cathedral Prep and went on to receive a Bachelor's degree in Business from Gannon University.
He served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Shasta.
While living in Rochester, Syracuse and Albany, N.Y., Dan worked for Edison Brothers for over 30, years until his retirement in 1996 when he returned back to Erie.
Dan was an avid sports, game, and movie enthusiast, and enjoyed watching his Boston Red Sox.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ellen Young; and a niece, Carla Young.
He is survived by his sister, Joyce Vogt (Fran); brother-in-law, Alan K. Young; and his nephews, David Vogt (Danielle), Kevin Vogt (Cristina) and Brian Young (Jayme). He is further survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Breast Cancer Clinic at the Regional Cancer Center, 2500 W. 12th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 22, 2019