James Dean Edwards, age 72, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at LECOM Presque Isle Nursing & Rehabilitation. He was born in Erie, on August 9, 1947, to the late James Smith and Essie Walker.
James earned an Associate's Degree in Engineering from Triangle Tech, then worked as a cab driver with Yellow Cab, and later was a dispatcher for GECAC. In his younger days, he played softball in the Roger Young league, coached youth baseball and football, enjoyed playing pinochle and other cared games, and was a member of the GECAC Senior Center.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Madeline Ward and Rosie Henderson.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Daisy Lofton, his six children, Paris McCoy of Erie, Bernard Lofton of Erie, Mona Lofton of Atlanta, Ga., Jeannette Witherspoon of Erie, Nancy Lofton of Atlanta, Ga., and Unsel "Abdul" Lofton of Erie, his sister, Edith Henderson of Meadville, his 15 grandchildren, Chamont, Robert, Shante, Charniece, Jamie, James, Darrell, Geoffrey, Jasmine, Angel, AJ, Shatasia, Elijah, Kalie, and Jayla, and 12 great-grandchildren, a special niece, Tammy Ward, and family in Minneapolis, Minn. and Atlanta, Ga.
Due to Covid-19 guidelines, services are private, however, family and friends may attend virtually on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299/
with Pastor Lucas Danowski, of Grace to Grace Church, officiating.
Burial will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com
