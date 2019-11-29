|
|
James E. Cornman, age 79, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie on December 17, 1939 to the late Edwin and Marie (Lydon) Cornman.
At 79 years old, James still rode his motorcycle and enjoyed his grandchildren and family. He is now at peace with the love of his life.
In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy (Bargielski) Cornman, several brothers and sisters, and four great-grandchildren.
James is survived by his daughters, Debbie Mann and Katherine Kalinowski (Terry Sedney), two sons, Butch Cornman and Richard Cornman (Pam), and one brother, Robert Cornman (Doris), all of Erie; thirteen grandchildren, Angela, Brittany, Ann, Jonathan, Kaylie, Jennifer, Richard II, Jimmy, Jamie, Nick, Jason, Joey and Josh as well as ten great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St. Erie, on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 4 p.m. Private burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery.
Condolences to the family may be sent at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 29, 2019