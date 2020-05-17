Home

More Obituaries for James Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Craig


1933 - 2020
James E. Craig Obituary
James E. Craig, 87, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born on January 20, 1933 in Erie, Pa., son of the late Harold and Mildred (Straub) Craig.

Jim served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was employed as an Industrial Engineer working at various places throughout his career, including, Reed Manufacturing, Erie Die Company, A.O. Smith, Copes-Vulcan, EMCO Wheaton and RM Kerner. He was a member the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, Perry-Keystone Lodge #392, F. & A.M., Scottish Rite, Valley of Erie, Zem Zem Shrine and he was a former member of Erepa Grotto. Earlier on he played in a band, and he enjoyed gardening and hunting.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen J. (Dick) Craig in 1996; brother, Robert Craig and brother-in-law, David Dick.

He is survived by his sons, Glenn Craig and his wife, Lorie of Greene Twp. and Scott Craig and his wife, Tracie of Millcreek Twp.; daughter, Kathy VanTassel and her husband, Jim of Erie; grandchildren, Stephanie States (Steven), Glenn "Bud" Craig, Craig VanTassel (Nina), Bryan Craig, Alyssa Craig, Alex Craig and Abby Craig; great-grandchild, Hadlee States; and brother-in-law, William Dick.

Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family with burial in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Merle E. Wood Funeral Home, Inc., 845 East 38th Street. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.merlewoodfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 17, 2020
