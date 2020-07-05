1/1
James E. Laboski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Laboski, 41, of North East, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

He was born in Erie, on August 25, 1978, a son of Kathryn (Chizewick) and the late, Walter G. Laboski.

Jim grew up in Harborcreek and graduated from Harbor Creek High School. He was a manager at the Travel Port in Harborcreek and Country Fair. Jim was also a volunteer firefighter at the Fairfield Volunteer Hose Company.

He was a strong Catholic man who enjoyed the company of his family and being outdoors. Jim was a true patriot, he loved this country.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter G. Laboski, and his niece, Isabella Laboski.

Jim is survived by his mother, Kathryn Laboski, siblings, Gary Laboski (Stacy), David Laboski (Tiffany), Kimberly Laboski, John Laboski (Jennifer), and Michael Laboski (Jennifer), eight nieces and nephews, and one great-niece.

Friends may call on Monday at the Kloecker-Bailey Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. followed by the burial at St. Gregory Cemetery. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved