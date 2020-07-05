James E. Laboski, 41, of North East, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
He was born in Erie, on August 25, 1978, a son of Kathryn (Chizewick) and the late, Walter G. Laboski.
Jim grew up in Harborcreek and graduated from Harbor Creek High School. He was a manager at the Travel Port in Harborcreek and Country Fair. Jim was also a volunteer firefighter at the Fairfield Volunteer Hose Company.
He was a strong Catholic man who enjoyed the company of his family and being outdoors. Jim was a true patriot, he loved this country.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter G. Laboski, and his niece, Isabella Laboski.
Jim is survived by his mother, Kathryn Laboski, siblings, Gary Laboski (Stacy), David Laboski (Tiffany), Kimberly Laboski, John Laboski (Jennifer), and Michael Laboski (Jennifer), eight nieces and nephews, and one great-niece.
Friends may call on Monday at the Kloecker-Bailey Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. followed by the burial at St. Gregory Cemetery. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
